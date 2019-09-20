Update: Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Williams Lake

Downtown fire appears to have spread to New World Cafe next to Diamonds and Dust. Angie Mindus photo Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department battle a blaze in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo Angie Mindus photo Angie Mindus photo

Update:

9:09 a.m.

Smoke can be seen billowing up above New World Cafe in downtown Williams Lake next to Diamonds and Dust.

Mackenzie Avenue is closed and there is a detour around the Station House Gallery.

Our reporter can confirm that smoke is coming out of the New World Cafe, and firefighters are too busy to comment.

Original:

A fire in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning, Sept. 20 has destroyed a historic building that houses Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge.

About 25 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department have been on scene since about 5:40 a.m. working to put out the blaze while RCMP have secured the block.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said no one has been injured in the fire and crews are working hard to contain the blaze. They currently have firefighters on the roof of the barber shop attempting to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring building, New World Café at 72 Oliver Street, as well as Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the other side.

In the back of Diamonds and Dust, the fire has not reached the small house at the back entrance.

The business has been victim to multiple close-call arson attempts in recent months, but each time employees and firefighters were able to put out the fires.

More to come.

