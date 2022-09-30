Members of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department rush to the scene of a structure fire Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Observer)

BREAKING: Firefighters battle blaze at a home in Quesnel

The fire is at the River-Walk Manufactured Home Park

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at River-Walk Manufactured Home Park in Quesnel Friday afternoon.

Members of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department are battling the blaze, which broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on North Fraser Drive. The Bouchie Lake Volunteer Fire Department is also assisting.

Neighbour Patty Ryde described the fire as scary, and said she heard loud bangs and saw the fire spread quickly in the home.

Nearby trees also caught on fire, and a neighbouring home has been damaged.

There are no other details at this time.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


