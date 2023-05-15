BREAKING: Fire department responding to Columneetza school fire in Williams Lake

There is a fire at Columneetza school in Williams Lake May 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Students and staff have been evacuated from Columneezta middle school in Williams Lake Monday morning, May 15 due to a fire.

In an email to parents, the district noted the fire originated at the cafeteria building.

“The fire department is on site and has contained the fire to that site. We are awaiting word for the all clear to return to the main building,” notes the email.

“Please do not try to pick up students at this time, as it makes access and movement of fire and school persons more difficult. If, for some reason, students are not able to return to the main campus, we will notify parents and caregivers of the transportation plan.”

More to come

