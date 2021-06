The collision is just past the bridge over Williams Creek

Traffic was backed up along Highway 20 after a collision near the overpass on Williams Lake Creek Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake on Highway 20 Tuesday morning.

A witness said the collision involves a tractor trailer unit and a motorcycle.

