Highway 97 is closed half way between Williams Lake and Quesnel Thursday due to a vehicle incident (File photo)

BREAKING: Highway 97 closed near Alexandria due to vehicle incident

No detour is available

Highway 97 is closed at Alexandria Ferry South Road due to a vehicle incident Thursday.

DriveBC is reporting an assessment is in progress and there is no detour available. The next update will be at 1 p.m.

At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, motorists reported a multi-vehicle incident approximately half way between Quesnel and Williams Lake at Alexandria Ferry South was impacting traffic on Highway 97.

Emcon Quesnel cautioned motorists to expect delays.

Buses in Quesnel School District 28 were cancelled Thursday morning due to road conditions.

More to come


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘The court is being embarrassed’: Meng lawyers say Crown changed argument

Just Posted

BREAKING: Highway 97 closed near Alexandria due to vehicle incident

No detour is available

MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

Cariboo female hockey players help make history at outdoor BC Winter Classic

Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby took part

EDITORIAL: Embrace literacy

Family Literacy Week is from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

Cariboo air attack officer reports from Australia

“We are flying a lot, bombing fires anywhere from four to nine hours a day”

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Nak’azdli and UNBC form partnership to preserve inter-generational stories

“Stories can empower. Stories can bring people together. Stories can be instructive,”… Continue reading

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

Most Read