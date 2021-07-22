UPDATE: Hot brakes cause alarm on Highway 97 near Williams Lake

The incident was near Mission Road

Update: 8:49 a.m.

Hot brakes on a transport truck caused alarm for motorists and a response by police and fire crews Thursday morning south of Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the reported possible vehicle fire turned out to be hot brakes on a transport truck that were smoking.

Tensions are high and responses to fires are swift in the Cariboo Chilcotin as the fire hazard is rated as high or extreme.

Highway 97 is closed south of 100 Mile House due to the Flat Lake wildfire.

Original story:

Williams Lake RCMP are responding to a vehicle fire on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake Thursday morning, July 22.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said RCMP are responding to the incident, as are members of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

The vehicle is on fire at Highway 97 and Mission Road.

More to come.

