BREAKING: Emergency crews respond to fire in Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake

A home is on fire at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the skies Tuesday morning (May 17) as Williams Lake RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) respond to a mobile home fire in the Fran Lee Trailer Park.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police received the call at 7:30 a.m. to assist the WLFD, who responded with a full contingent of members.

The area has been cordoned off, including Eleventh Avenue which is temporarily closed while crews respond to the emergency.

The home appears to be extensively damaged by the blaze.

Neighbourhoods have told police no one appeared to be home at the time the fire broke out, Byron said.

