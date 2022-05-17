A home is on fire at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)

A home is on fire at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)

BREAKING: Emergency crews respond to fire in Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake

Eleventh Avenue closed to traffic

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the skies Tuesday morning (May 17) as Williams Lake RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) respond to a mobile home fire in the Fran Lee Trailer Park.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police received the call at 7:30 a.m. to assist the WLFD, who responded with a full contingent of members.

The area has been cordoned off, including Eleventh Avenue which is temporarily closed while crews respond to the emergency.

The home appears to be extensively damaged by the blaze.

Neighbourhoods have told police no one appeared to be home at the time the fire broke out, Byron said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Dozens of kittens and 1 ewe rescued from feces-laden B.C. property

Just Posted

A home is on fire at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Photo submitted)
BREAKING: Emergency crews respond to fire in Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake

Williams Lake courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tŝilhqot’in National Government, city want input on B.C.’s prolific offender investigation

An air tanker and crew works to contain a wildfire in the Nemiah Valley despite strong winds. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo)
Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

A water-main break on Hodgson Road caused water to run down the hill by the firehall, across South Lakeside Drive on Saturday, May 14 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Hodgson Road land slippage likely cause of latest Williams Lake water main break: City