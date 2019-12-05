BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to house fire in Alkali Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP received the call at about 6 a.m.

Update 6:52 a.m.

The house fire is now out. No word yet on injuries or cause as police begin their investigation.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the Alkali Lake area Thursday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP officers left Williams Lake just after 6 a.m. for the call.

No word at this time the cause or whether there are injuries.

The house is believed to be fully engulfed by the fire.

More to come.

