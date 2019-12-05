BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to house fire in Alkali Lake area

Williams Lake RCMP received the call at about 6 a.m.

Update 6:52 a.m.

The house fire is now out. No word yet on injuries or cause as police begin their investigation.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the Alkali Lake area Thursday morning.

Williams Lake RCMP officers left Williams Lake just after 6 a.m. for the call.

No word at this time the cause or whether there are injuries.

The house is believed to be fully engulfed by the fire.

More to come.

Most Read