UPDATE: City of Quesnel rescinds alert; CRD reduces Narcosli Creek Fire evacuation order, alerts

Ten properties have been taken off evacuation order and put on alert

UPDATE:

The City of Quesnel has lifted the evacuation alert for all city properties in West Quesnel.

There are no longer any evacuation alerts affecting residents within city boundaries.

Any new alerts or orders affecting City properties will be provided directly from the City of Quesnel at www.quesnel.ca or on social media @cityofquesnel.

“Thank you to the Cariboo Wildfire Centre and to the Province of BC for their assistance during this time,” said Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cariboo Regional District has reduced the evacuation order and alerts for the Narcosli Creek area, as well as the areas north and west of Quesnel.

The CRD has reduced the evacuation order for the Narcosli Creek area for 10 properties. Those 10 properties are now on evacuation alert. Twenty-three properties in the southwest Narcosli Creek area remain on evacuation order, while the alert remains in place for 985 properties in the Narcosli Creek area, including the Narcosli Creek and West Fraser communities.

The reduction comes on the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service as the Narcosli Creek Fire now poses a reduced risk to the nearby communities.

To check if you are on alert, you can vied the CRD’s interactive map here.

The City of Quesnel has not yet issued an update on the status of the West Quesnel evacuation alert, as of 2 p.m. Aug. 16.

More to come.


READ MORE: Narcosli Creek Fire now 70% contained, more resources allocated in North Cariboo

