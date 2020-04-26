Flooding in the River Valley has put the sewage lagoons at risk and taken out sections of the access road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

BREAKING: City urges residents to stop using water Sunday afternoon after sewage line break

High water volumes in the river valley to blame

The City of Williams Lake is urging residents to shift to essential water use only Sunday, April 26 as a sewer line has ruptured due to the high stream flows in the river valley.

Baths, showers, laundry, even flushing the toilet if possible, residents are asked to do their best to keep effluent to a minimal while city crews rush to fix the problem.

Read More: State of emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

“This is an outcome we were hoping to avoid,” said Milo MacDonald, chief administrative officer for the City, from the City’s emergency operations centre.

Usually the City produces 60 litres of effluent per second. Any reduction in this amount would be appreciated and badly needed.

“If you can reduce this, it will give us substantially more time to effect the needed repair.”

“The only good thing is we were prepared for this possibility and we have road access, equipment and rock ready to go. There are many things in our favour.”

MacDonald said the sewage being released due to the rupture is not raw sewage, and has been partly treated.

MacDonald is optimistic the repair can be completed sometime Sunday.

