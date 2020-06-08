C&C Wood Products has filed for bankruptcy June 2, 2020. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

BREAKING: Quesnel’s C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging file for bankruptcy

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC) has been appointed trustee

C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging Ltd. has filed for bankruptcy.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC), who has been appointed trustee, the company file on June 2, 2020 pursuant to section 49 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

“On June 5, 2020, pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, PwC was appointed receiver of all the assets, undertakings, and property of the company,” stated Pricewaterhouse Cooper in a news release June 5. “In its capacity as court appointed receiver PwC will be looking at all options to maximize recoveries including a potential sale of the business. The company shut down on May 29, 2020 and the receiver will not be resuming operations.”

Read More: Status of C&C Wood Products focus of discussion at Quesnel city council meeting

The closure of C&C Wood Company will mean the loss of between 100 and 130 full-time jobs in Quesnel.

C&C Wood Products manufactured products such as tongue and groove siding for the home renovation market. The company’s products could be found on the shelves at Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Wood siding from C&C Wood Products was also utilized inside the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?
Next story
Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Just Posted

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex slated for partial reopening June 29

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will partially reopen on Monday, June 29… Continue reading

No Elder College courses this fall due to COVID-19

This action will likely disappoint many seniors in our community

BREAKING: Quesnel’s C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging file for bankruptcy

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC) has been appointed trustee

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The church at Sugar Cane

Barry SALE Special to the Tribune When you turn off Highway 97… Continue reading

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

B.C. student athletes at seven universities impacted by cancellation, more cancellations possible

B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Of those earning minimum wage across Canada, 60 per cent are women

Ministers concerned by brutality claims during Indigenous chief’s arrest

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam said he was the victim of police brutality

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

Most Read