BREAKING: Quesnel’s C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging file for bankruptcy

C&C Wood Products Ltd. and Westside Logging Ltd. has filed for bankruptcy.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (PwC), who has been appointed trustee, the company file on June 2, 2020 pursuant to section 49 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

“On June 5, 2020, pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, PwC was appointed receiver of all the assets, undertakings, and property of the company,” stated Pricewaterhouse Cooper in a news release June 5. “In its capacity as court appointed receiver PwC will be looking at all options to maximize recoveries including a potential sale of the business. The company shut down on May 29, 2020 and the receiver will not be resuming operations.”

The closure of C&C Wood Company will mean the loss of between 100 and 130 full-time jobs in Quesnel.

C&C Wood Products manufactured products such as tongue and groove siding for the home renovation market. The company’s products could be found on the shelves at Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Wood siding from C&C Wood Products was also utilized inside the West Fraser Centre in Quesnel.

