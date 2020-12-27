People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)

BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

B.C. has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

On Dec. 27, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a statement, “The individual, who resides in the Island Health region, returned to B.C. from the U.K. on flight AC855 on Dec. 15, 2020, developed symptoms while in quarantine and was immediately tested. Testing confirmed the positive diagnosis on Dec. 19, 2020; a small number of close contacts have been isolated and public health is following up with them daily.

READ MORE: Cases of U.K. COVID in Ontario

B.C. continues to support the Canada-wide travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until Jan. 6, 2021, and urges all British Columbians to continue to avoid all non-essential travel, they said.

At this point, there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant.

READ MORE: Canada bans flights from U.K. until Jan. 6

However, early studies indicate the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. can spread more quickly and easily.

Most Read