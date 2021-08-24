BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbians will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces once again, provincial Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Tuesday (Aug. 24) press conference.

Henry said that the mandate will be reassessed as the province’s recently announced vaccine card requirement sets in and vaccination rates increase.

Masks will be required in places including retail stores, malls, libraries, fitness centres, building common areas and at bars and restaurants starting Wednesday. The mask mandate had been lifted in July as B.C. entered Phase 3, which occurred as cases and hospitalizations decreased and first dose vaccinations rates for adults reached 70 per cent.

Henry, who was recently pictured mask-less at a BC Lions game, said that the mask mandate was coming back because people are more likely to congregate in indoor spaces as the weather cools, where the virus is more easily spread.

Henry said that the mask mandate would work to help slow transmission as the respiratory virus season begins, but that she couldn’t say how COVID-19 cases would change over the fall.

“It’s hard to say what will happen over the fall,” she said, noting that her concern was for areas where vaccination rates remained low.

“Those are the issues we will need to continue to address.”

The provincial health officer said that the mask mandate was an “additional step” to keep people safe but that immunizations remained key in the fight against COVID-19. Even an increase of 10 per cent in an age group would show a substantial decrease in transmission, even with the Delta variant.

