Terry Driver as he looked around the time of the killing of Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of Misty Cockerill in Abbotsford in October 1995. No current photos are available of Driver.

Terry Driver as he looked around the time of the killing of Tanya Smith and the attempted murder of Misty Cockerill in Abbotsford in October 1995. No current photos are available of Driver.

Abbotsford killer Terry Driver dies while serving life sentence in slaying of teen girl

Driver was serving life sentence for 1997 conviction of brutal killing of Tanya Smith, 16

Convicted killer Terry Driver has died in custody.

Driver was serving life in prison for the murder of Tanya Smith, 16, and attempted murder of Misty Cockerill, 15, in 1995 in Abbotsford. He also eventually was found to have committed several other violent crimes against women.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 1997, and was denied any parole earlier this year.

Correctional Services Canada has confirmed the death and said it was of natural causes.

Driver had taunted the police following Smith’s murder, indicating he was the killer and revealing evidence that had not been publicly released. The calls were made from payphones.

He also removed Smith’s headstone from the cemetery where she was buried and placed it on a vehicle outside of a local radio station. Words written on the headstone included “She was not the first” and “She won’t be the last.”

Driver was identified as a suspect in 1996 when police released an audio recording of a call he had made to them.

In February 1996, he threw a note taped to a pair of pliers through the window of an Abbotsford home. The letter confessed to the rape and murder of Smith and the assault on Cockerill – who later became a victims’ rights advocate – as well as three other assaults on women in Abbotsford.

Driver attacked the girls on McCallum Road, leaving Cockerill unconscious and then taking Smith to the Vedder River. He had sexually assaulted both girls and beat them with a baseball bat.

When Driver was denied parole earlier in June of this year, the parole board stated that he had shown little remorse or victim empathy, is “not considered to be engaged in (his) correctional plan” and presents an “undue risk to society.

“The board remains ever mindful of the nature and gravity of your index offences and the significance of the harm you have caused,” the board state. “…Your actions have been life altering and have caused serious harm.”

The documents at the time did not indicate where Driver was incarcerated, but the notice from CSC says he was at Mountain Institution.

READ MORE: ‘Abbotsford Killer’ Terry Driver denied parole, deemed ‘high risk’ to re-offend

-with files from Vikki Hopes

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordCrimeNews

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault in high-profile wellness check on UBCO student
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
ATV rider narrowly misses barbed wire strung on trail

The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Evacuation alerts lifted for Flat Lake, Moose Valley North

A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers is always the highlight of the BGC Williams Lake Club’s annual Family Street Party and Open House, cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo submitted) A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers will be one of the featured free activities put on during the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual Family Street Party and Open House. (Photo submitted)
BGC Williams Lake street party cancelled due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions

The former C&C mill was purchased by Paul Kandola, complete with new branding. Aaron, Jas and Neal Kandola joined their father outside the mill to celebrate its opening in April of 2021 . (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s Kandola Forest Products presents to CRD, looking for help finding stable fibre supply