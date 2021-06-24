BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Lawyers debate jailhouse vote that may have won Yukon election
Next story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Lake City Secondary School principal Craig Munroe congratulates graduate Davis Franklin, the 2021 Governor General’s Academic Medal recipient from the school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Top academic

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake near Clinton in the south to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel in the north, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park in the west to Wells Gray Provincial Park in the east. (BC Wildfire Service)
Category 2 fires to be banned in Cariboo Fire Centre

The Cariboo Mountains as seen from Issac Lake on the Bowron Lake canoe circuit. The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. (Wikipedia Commons photo)
RCMP believe Alberta kayacker went over waterfall, drowned in Bowron Lake Provincial Park

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Unprecedented heat wave’: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Cariboo, Coast