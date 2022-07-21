BREAKING: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)
Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)Two people have been shot in Chilliwack, B.C., on July 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/The Chilliwack Progress)

Two people have reportedly been shot east of downtown Chilliwack near McNaught and Yale Roads.

Police are advising residents of the area to stay inside their homes.

One patient was reported as critical in cardiac arrest, another was in stable condition.

Four ambulances were called to the home along McNaught Road.

Meanwhile, air ambulances are waiting at the Chilliwack Airport to take those shot to hospital.

As of 12:13 p.m., one person was loaded into an air ambulance by paramedics.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in police custody or if there are more than two people injured in the incident.

More to come.

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackShooting

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
Mount Polley mine reopening as study finds contamination entering food chain

Just Posted

Renee Seelhof, of Williams Lake, competed in the Junior Girls Poles event at the Little Britches Rodeo in Clinton back in 2020. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo at Stampede Grounds this weekend

Whitney Alphonse-Manuel has been making candles and adding sage, cedar or sweetgrass to them. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Combining business and culture

Tom Schoen of First Journey Trails points out some of the lower sections of trail which have already received some maintenance by trail builder and crew leader Michael Wijma. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Soda Creek mountain bike network gets needed maintenance

The view from Highway 20 shows where a water-main break occurred on Hodgson Road Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake considers signing Hodgson Landslide Complex MOU