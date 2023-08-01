A crash on the Coquihalla Highway is causing delays, as southbound is down to one lane. (Black Press file photo)

BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
