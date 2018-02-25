Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

It’s a little bit frosty this morning, but it’s expected to reach 1C this afternoon in Williams Lake, with temperatures reaching above 0C throughout the week. (Greg Sabatino photo)

While things are icy this morning due to freezing overnight following Saturday’s warmer afternoon, it’s expected to warm up today to just below zero at -1C.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above 0C stretching through the week until Friday, hovering around highs of 2C until Friday, with lows of -8C overnight.

The lowest temperature on this day, Feb.. 25, was recorded in 2011 at -26.5C.

There is a chance of flurries predicted for today and Monday, however, residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud during the week.

Drivers, meanwhile, are urged to use caution if travelling roadways today.

An overnight freeze following Saturday’s warmer weather has left highways and roadways icy and slippery this morning.

Compact snow with slippery sections, along with slushy sections later in the day, are conditions DriveBC is warning motorists to use caution toward.

No major incidents are being reported along Cariboo highways as of 9 a.m. Sunday.