It’s a little bit frosty this morning, but it’s expected to reach 1C this afternoon in Williams Lake, with temperatures reaching above 0C throughout the week. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

While things are icy this morning due to freezing overnight following Saturday’s warmer afternoon, it’s expected to warm up today to just below zero at -1C.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above 0C stretching through the week until Friday, hovering around highs of 2C until Friday, with lows of -8C overnight.

The lowest temperature on this day, Feb.. 25, was recorded in 2011 at -26.5C.

There is a chance of flurries predicted for today and Monday, however, residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud during the week.

Drivers, meanwhile, are urged to use caution if travelling roadways today.

An overnight freeze following Saturday’s warmer weather has left highways and roadways icy and slippery this morning.

Compact snow with slippery sections, along with slushy sections later in the day, are conditions DriveBC is warning motorists to use caution toward.

No major incidents are being reported along Cariboo highways as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Previous story
B.C. girl hopes DNA drive will help her find birth parents in China

Just Posted

Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

WATCH: Fire crews extinguish single vehicle fire

Firefighters quickly douse flames under hood of pick up Saturday

Bortolussi a household name at complex

Cheers echo throughout the rafters of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

What does home look like to you?

Columnist David Zirnhelt drops us a line from Mexico

Mount Polley to begin dredging Springer Pit

Water and tailings being stored in the Springer Pit since the 2014 breach will now be returned to the tailings storage facility.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Jury acquitted Raymond Cormier in the death of Tina Fontaine after 11-hour deliberation

B.C. girl hopes DNA drive will help her find birth parents in China

Isabelle Smit, 10, is one of 20 international adoptees from Chongqing looking for DNA samples

That’s a wrap: Day 2 of B.C. Games ends with multiple ties in gold, bronze

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 continues to lead, so far earning 25 gold, 32 silver and 25 bronze

The way government learn someone has died is getting a digital overhaul

Governments in Canada turned to private consultants 2 years ago to offer blueprint

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Most Read