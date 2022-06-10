Donations for Ukraine, Celebration of Life stolen in Williams Lake art gallery break in

Donations meant for potter and past president of society Bev Pemberton’s Celebration of Life stolen

The Station House Gallery in Williams Lake was broken into on May 31, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Support for Ukraine relief and a Celebration of Life for well-known local potter Bev Pemberton took a hit recently, when a thief stole funds from the Station House Gallery.

The loss was part of a “substantive loss” after a break-in on Tuesday, May 31 at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake.

Diane Toop, executive director of the gallery said she received a call from the alarm company at 2:30 a.m., and she and the RCMP both attended the scene.

What she found when she arrived was a mess, with her desk and the gallery storage in disarray.

“We were very grateful the artwork wasn’t touched,” said Toop.

However, $650 in donated funds for Ukraine relief, the $200 of donations towards Bev Pemberton’s Celebration of Life, which is to take place at the gallery on Saturday, June 11, and $400 from the gallery itself were all taken.

“This is a substantive loss for us, as a non profit society,” said Toop. “And very disheartening.”

The Celebration of Life for Pemberton will still go ahead on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Bev was the rock that kept the gallery going through some difficult times during Bev’s many years as society president. Her common sense and dedication to the gallery gave the society the continuity that has made it the cornerstone of arts and culture that it is today. And she was always fun. Always.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP.

