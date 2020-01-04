Brazen Boxing Day theft in Lac La Hache sees semi truck and trailers stolen

White 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor stolen from Hamilton Rd

100 Mile RCMP are asking for help in identifying a truck connected with a Boxing Day theft in Lac la Hache.

On Dec. 26, between 10:38 and 10:50 p.m. a white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor connected to two 2014 Doepker flat-deck trailers was stolen from Hamilton Rd. adjacent to Hwy 97 in Lac la Hache according to Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle. Hamilton Road is situated between the Lac La Hache Bakery and Lac La Hache Husky.

“Surveillance video obtained from a local business shows a white, late-model pickup truck with a snowmobile deck and light-bar on the cab pull up alongside the truck shortly before the truck was taken. Several vehicles can be seen driving past as the theft is occurring. Police are requesting the public’s help in determining the identity of the truck or the people involved.”

Read More: RCMP ask for help locating missing Quesnel man

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Odgaard with the 100 Mile House RCMP. File #2019-4662.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Feds set table for school-food program, warned to avoid top-down approach

Just Posted

Brazen Boxing Day theft in Lac La Hache sees semi truck and trailers stolen

White 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor stolen from Hamilton Rd

Williams Lake sees a modest increase in assessed property values this year

Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $65.4 billion to over $69.4 billion

Williams Lake Stampeders go head to head with the Stamps Alumni Team this Saturday

Some of the lakecity’s finest hockey players will be testing their skills against each other

Script Reading on tonight at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre

The WLST is inviting veteran actors and audience members alike to come to enjoy an evening of fun

WATCH: Buck tangled up in toboggan rescued by Conservation Officers

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read