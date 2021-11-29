A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian

A 14-year-old boy is facing possible criminal charges after a woman and her dog were stabbed with a knife in Vancouver Friday night (Nov. 26).

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Marine Drive Canada Line Station. The 32-year-old woman, who was stabbed in her hand, and her medium-sized dog were found bleeding heavily.

The suspect was found walking near the crime scene and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital and her dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year-old suspect has been released from police custody pending a future court date.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to flooding and transportation issues

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders played against the Quesnel Kangaroos on home ice, Saturday, Nov. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Williams Lake Stampeders break losing streak with battle against Quesnel rivals

Williams Lake RCMP are securing a home on Winger Road Sunday night, Nov. 28, as they investigate a firearm incident where it is believed one person was wounded. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Police investigate shooting in Williams Lake; victim, witnesses uncooperative

Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gibraltar Mine workers ratify 3-year contract, 68 per cent vote in favour

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Coun. Scott Nelson will be donating money as community members toward the cost of moving two mobile homes forward in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Mayor, councillor commit financial help for two mobile homeowners in Williams Lake