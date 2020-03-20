Ava and Keia Holm bowl in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser and tournament. (Patrick Davies Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bowl For Kids Sake postponed for the foreseeable future

COVID-19 has shut down this popular fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Bowl For Kids Sake postponed

As with many events in the lakecity this week, the annual Bowl For Kids Sake Fundraiser is being postponed until further notice by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

“Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, Big Brothers Big Sisters has chosen to postpone our Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser. In Williams Lake, the fundraiser was scheduled for March 27, April 3, and April 4. The event in 100 Mile was scheduled for April 3rd,” BBBS executive director Angela Kadar said.

Station House closed until further notice

The Station House Gallery is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns and staff shortages.

Diane Toop, the Station House’s executive director, said this move comes due to widespread concerns about the safety of the lakecity community. As a result, the last two after school classes of their current session will be held at parent’s requests.

During the next few days, Toop said the Station House will be teaming up with Miss White Spider Arts to host an online session of children’s classes. More information on this event will be posted on the Station House’s Facebook page.

fundraiserWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Point restaurant donates all perishables to Salvation Army food bank
Next story
B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Just Posted

Williams Lake child, adolsecent psychiatrist shares ways to handle COVID-19 anxiety

Keeping up with regular routines is also important for parents

Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Williams Lake RCMP see increase in purchase order fraud

Suspects have been using false purchase orders to pick up goods

RANCH MUSINGS: COVID-19 and its short- and long-term impact on farms

When in doubt follow the general rules for households and businesses for… Continue reading

The Point restaurant donates all perishables to Salvation Army food bank

“Anything from our restaurant that won’t keep, we’re donating.”

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

Air Canada laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Most Read