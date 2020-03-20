Bowl For Kids Sake postponed for the foreseeable future

COVID-19 has shut down this popular fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Ava and Keia Holm bowl in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser and tournament. (Patrick Davies Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bowl For Kids Sake postponed

As with many events in the lakecity this week, the annual Bowl For Kids Sake Fundraiser is being postponed until further notice by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

“Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, Big Brothers Big Sisters has chosen to postpone our Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser. In Williams Lake, the fundraiser was scheduled for March 27, April 3, and April 4. The event in 100 Mile was scheduled for April 3rd,” BBBS executive director Angela Kadar said.

Station House closed until further notice

The Station House Gallery is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns and staff shortages.

Diane Toop, the Station House’s executive director, said this move comes due to widespread concerns about the safety of the lakecity community. As a result, the last two after school classes of their current session will be held at parent’s requests.

During the next few days, Toop said the Station House will be teaming up with Miss White Spider Arts to host an online session of children’s classes. More information on this event will be posted on the Station House’s Facebook page.

fundraiserWilliams Lake