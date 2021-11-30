This two-storey building in Bouchie Lake was completely destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. (Jeff Lefebvre submitted photo)

Bouchie Lake Fire Department extinguishes early-morning fire

Chief Jeff Lefebvre said the department received a call at 2:30 a.m.

Bouchie Lake Fire Chief Jeff Lefebvre didn’t have to go far to confirm reports of a fire in the community in the early morning hours of Nov.30.

“At 2:30 a.m. the call came in from a passer-by, that there was a fully engulfed house,” he said.

“I left my house, I could see it just down the road from me, and it was fully engulfed.”

Lefebvre said firefighters believe the two-storey wooden structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“We pretty much just contained it to the house, that’s all you can do,” he said.

Firefighters, including mutual aid from the West Fraser Fire Department were on the scene for over three hours.

Quesnel fire chief reflects on double fire day

“A power line had burned off the house, and was laying on the driveway, and it was still live, so we had to divert from another driveway,” Lefebvre said, noting trucks had to set up 200 yards away.

“We had to pump hose up the driveway and attack it from another angle.”

Over a dozen firefighters responded to the call.

