Borland Creek Logging wins bid for burnt stand logging, fire mitigation near airport

Williams Lake First Nation’s Borland Creek Logging got the contract to harvest burned timber areas near the Williams Lake Regional Airport that were impacted by the 2017 wildfires as seen here in May 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake First Nation’s Borland Creek Logging got the contract to harvest burned timber areas near the Williams Lake Regional Airport that were impacted by the 2017 wildfires as seen here in May 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation’s Borland Creek Logging has the contract to harvest burnt timber stands near the Williams Lake Regional Airport that were damaged by the 2017 wildfires. (Photo submitted)Williams Lake First Nation’s Borland Creek Logging has the contract to harvest burnt timber stands near the Williams Lake Regional Airport that were damaged by the 2017 wildfires. (Photo submitted)
Rylan Ballantyne prepares to do some brush sawing near the Williams Lake Regional Airport in an area impacted by the 2017 wildfires. (John Walker photo)Rylan Ballantyne prepares to do some brush sawing near the Williams Lake Regional Airport in an area impacted by the 2017 wildfires. (John Walker photo)

A contract to remove burned timber stands near the Williams Lake regional airport has been awarded to Borland Creek Logging of Williams Lake First Nation.

WLFN stewardship forester John Walker said the work got underway on Monday, Dec. 14. and will involve hand work, full phase logging and brush sawing.

About 12 people will be employed.

“We’re doing fuel management currently on Fox Mountain, South Lakeside and just finished a project in the Dairy Fields and the river valley,” Walker said, noting they have done a few projects in the community forest that WLFN owns with the City of Williams Lake.

Borland Creek will be doing another project near the Ottoman Drive rugby fields and Bond Lake in the spring of 2021.

Borland Creek submitted a bid for $109,894, which was as at least 50 per cent lower than the other three bids.

Sarver Wood Fibre Ltd.’s bid was $201,080, Skywest Environmental’s was $218,647 and Spectrum Resource Group’s was for $281,471.

When asked why the bid was so much lower, Walker said perhaps it is because they have had more experience in the area already.

Read more: WLIB harvesting timber in 2017 wildfire areas

Included in the contract is an 18.8 hectare area of burnt stands from the 2017 wildfires and fuel treatment work northwest of the Cariboo Fire Centre at the airport.

It is estimated 1,000 cubic metres of saw logs will be harvested for an approximate selling price of $65 per cubic metre, as well as approximately 200 cubic metres of biomass logs to be sold at an estimated selling price of $33 per cubic metre, noted Jenni Hoyer, city procurement and assessment management co-ordinator in a report to council.

Hoyer added the projected revenue of $71,600.00 from the sale of the logs will go against the total cost of the treatment.

This project is utilizing funding through the Community Resiliency Investment Program (CRI) which allows the city to complete more works associated with the City’s community wildfire protection plan.

The estimated net cost $38,294.00 will be covered by the CRI Grant, she added.

Walker, who has been the stewardship forester since February 2019, started working for WLFN just over a year ago.

“It is amazing how the regeneration and shrubs are starting to come back in areas that were burned during the 2017 wildfires,” he said. “It is neat to see the progression of nature.”

On Fox Mountain in the burned area there are lots of aspen coming up and the odd Douglas-fir and pine.

“There are quite a few patches of Aspen and they are getting up to about chest height. They are growing well.”

Originally from Nova Scotia, he has been in the Williams Lake are for 24 years.

Read more:First Nations project to remove biomass for markets in Williams Lake continues


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWildfiresWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation’s Borland Creek Logging got the contract to harvest burned timber areas near the Williams Lake Regional Airport that were impacted by the 2017 wildfires as seen here in May 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Borland Creek Logging wins bid for burnt stand logging, fire mitigation near airport

The company will work in an area burned during the 2017 wildfires

Williams Lake Special Olympics athletes Ian Stafford (left) and Austin Weber man an information table about the program, and fundraise by selling baked goods and snacks. (Photo submitted)
‘Lives change’: Special Olympics volunteer reflects on program success

“I’m going to miss that [the lifestyle transformations],” she said. “It’s been just amazing.”

The Williams Lake Fire Department quickly extinguished a small fire underneath the underpass on Highway 20 over Williams Creek Thursday just after 4 p.m. (Erick Peterson/Williams Lake Fire Department photo)
Williams Lake Fire Dept. knocks down small fire under bridge

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said crews were called at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo) Two Williams Lake men have been fined for snowmobiling in a mountain-caribou protected area in the Cariboo in March 2019. (Black Press Media photo)
2 Williams Lake men fined for snowmobiling in mountain caribou-protected area

Fines largest imposed in B.C. provincial court related to caribou closures

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Campbell River man looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

Most Read