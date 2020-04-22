Borland Creek continues to create own flow, higher water near Sugar Cane water treatment plant

“We could very well lose power again this afternoon,” said WLIB CAO

Overflowing of Borland Creek at Sugar Cane continues to be a problem with water surrounding the community’s water treatment plant. (Aaron Mannella photo)

Borland Creek continues to create its own flow and water from the creek has risen closer to the water treatment plant at Sugar Cane.

“I’ve had better days,” said Williams Lake Indian Band chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella Wednesday at noon.

“BC Hydro had a boom holding up a power pole, but it may not be safe to keep it there and we could very well lose power again this afternoon.”

Yesterday power was out for 143 residents at Sugar Cante for several hours.

“If we lose power then we will lose water to our community,” Manella said.

There are two homes they are worried about. One is next to the Borland Creek bridge and another is on a small ranch further back and they may look at evacuating the residents in those two homes.

Grateful for all the help the community is receiving, Mannella said they are in contant communication with Emergency Management B.C.

On Tuesday a Raven’s Rescue Swift Water Crew from Smithers arrived to assist, and several BC Conservation officers came out in full uniform to help fill sandbags. BC Wildfire crews are on site assisting and many community members, including one person in a wheelchair have been helping out.

“We are being supported like any other municipality,” Mannella said.

Roads and properties continue to be impacted at 150 Mile House

A 150 Mile House resident said her house is not cut off due to the Huston Road closure as she can go around on Valley Road, but said the road is not far from breaking open completely.

“It has broken almost all the way across,” Beth Goldstone told the Tribune just before noon on Wednesday.

“Once the road breaks open there will be even more water pouring through.”

She said a man who lives across Huston Road from her has a pump house and it is completely under water.

Her home is OK because it is up on a hill, she added.

Water began filling up in her fields last week.

Three days ago the water flow really intensified and then started cresting over the road.

“I noticed there is a backhoe down behind Marshall’s Store on Highway 97 where Borland Creek flows. They are working to try and keep the water away from there,” Gladstone said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Cariboo Regional District’s communication manager told the Tribune that 264 dwellings have been impacted and residents are being asked to ‘shelter in place.’

Last evening 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Chief Stan McCarthy said he was expecting water levels to continue rising.

On Wednesday morning McCarthy confirmed they had but that sandbags had kept the water from getting into his basement.



news@wltribune.com

