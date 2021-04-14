Boitanio Mall housing development revised design accepted by Williams Lake city council

Janda Group Holdings Inc. is planning for 82 residential units at the site

Janda Group Holdings Inc. has finalized its design for its residential unit project on the second floor of the Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake. (Janda Group Holdings Inc. image)

The final design is in for Janda Group Holdings Inc. proposed 82-unit residential housing project for the top floor of Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

City council received and accepted revised architectural drawings from the proponent at the Tuesday, April 13 regular meeting.

Coun. Scott Nelson said with the location being the key access to the downtown core it is great news for the city.

“We’ve worked on this one for two years. This is going to completely change the look of the downtown core when you enter our community,” Nelson said. “It’s a multi million dollar investment that is going to take place here.”

Mayor Walt Cobb agreed describing it as a “great opportunity.”

In the latest design Janda Group submitted a few changes.

They include the incorporation of blue and grey coloured exterior panels, two canopies on the west and south entrance of the building and the incorporation of balconies and windows at both the front and back of the building.

A total of 164 parking spaces for residents within the parkade have been included in the design.

In a report to council, development services technician Rafid Shadman noted the existing parkade has been closed off due to concerns raised to its structural integrity, but said the applicant has confirmed the structural engineering assessment of the parkade will be completed at the building permit stage.

Final consideration and approval is tentatively set for Tuesday, April 27.

Hasib Nadvi, director of development services, said the developer expects to start working on the project by the end of May.

