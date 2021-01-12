Boil water advisory issued for some Williams Lake residents due to recent water main breaks

A boil water advisory has been issued by the city of Williams Lake for customers in the Westridge and golf course subdivisions, Terra Ridge, Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road.

The measure comes after three water main breaks interrupted service Sunday and Monday.

A water main break on Hodgson Road is interfering with filling the Woodland Drive reservoir, the city noted in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, the city is tendering potable water to the Woodland Drive reservoir to attempt to restore some domestic service to the area; we will be delivering bottled water to the residents that have no water at this time,” the release noted.

Under the advisory, impacted residents are being asked to heat water to a rolling boil for two minutes before using for drinking, brushing teeth, and making ice or beverages.

Additionally, discolouration of the water may occur due to manganese being stirred in the water mains as the reservoir is filled, the city noted.

Shower services are being offered effective immediately through the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to affected residents by utilizing the ice arena dressing rooms from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., until the water situation is corrected.

There will be designated shower rooms and residents must check in at the recreation complex reception desk prior to accessing the ice arena dressing rooms.

“We apologize for this service interruption and are working hard toward a solution,” the city stated in the release.

Residents wanting more information are asked to please contact municipal services at 250-392-1784.

