Boil water advisory issued for golf course, Westridge, and Hodgson Road

The City of Williams Lake, in conjunction with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for the golf course, Westridge and Hodgson Road areas.

Affected areas include the entire Westridge and golf course subdivisions, properties on Hodgson Road from Terra Ridge to Dog Creek Road, Deer Park Terrace, the Terra Ridge strata complex and the Pioneer Complex, along with the Lutheran Church on Hodgson Road.

The precautionary boil water advisory will affect Zone 2 of the city’s west side water distribution system. All other areas of the City are not connected to this zone and will not be affected.

City manager of public works Pat Mahood said the boil water advisory has been issued as a precaution after an upstream main cracked and required depressurization of the local area during ongoing replacement work of the water main on Hodgson Road that has been underway since early this month.

“It was a totally unforeseen consequence,” Mahood said.

The city and Interior Health are now awaiting the results of laboratory tests from samples taken at numerous locations and, once satisfactory outcomes are released, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

“We are probably looking at early next week before the sampling results are back from the lab,” Mahood said. “The best case scenario will be Monday or Tuesday.”

Residents are asked to please heat water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to use for cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, etc. You may wish to use bottled water for baby formula.

If you have any questions or concerns contact the city of Williams Lake’s Municipal Services Department at 250-392-1785 or at 250-392-1784. Residents can also contact an Interior Health Drinking Water Protection Officer at 250-851-7340, option 1, with any concerns.

For more drinking water reports and resources, along with a live, interactive map, visit Interior Health’s ‘Drinking Water for Everyone’ hub at drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca.

