Boil water advisory issued for Alexis Creek water system

The boil water advisory is effect immediately Sept. 14, 2022 until further notice

A boil water advisory is in effect for Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin. File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A chlorine pump failure has prompted the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) to issue a boil water advisory for all water customers on the Alexis Creek water system.

The boil water advisory is in effect immediately Sept. 14, 2022 until further notice.

“The CRD is currently working to have this equipment replaced as soon as possible. In the meantime, Interior Health has advised that a Boil Water Advisory be put in place for residents on the water system as a precaution,” the CRD notes in a news release.

The boil water advisory includes several precautionary steps for customers. These include using purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. Water should come to a roiling boil for one minute, then cool to an appropriate temperature before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the chlorine pump has been replaced and the CRD and Interior Health are confident the water is safe. Customers will be notified that the advisory has been lifted.

For more information about boil water advisories in the CRD and what to expect, visit here.

To receive updates on CRD water systems and other relevant information within the CRD, residents are reminded to subscribe to the latest news on our homepage at www.cariboord.ca.

If you are a resident and have questions, please contact the Environmental Services Department at 1-800-665-1636 or 250-392-3351 during regular office hours.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin