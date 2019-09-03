Body of Williams Lake man recovered near Bella Bella

The family of Jeff Alexander was informed his body was found Thursday, Aug. 29

The family of a man drowned near Bella Bella on Aug. 23 learned Thursday his body was found by an underwater recovery team.

Jeff Alexander of Williams Lake had been missing after his fishing charter boat took on water and capsized near Humchitt Island. His five passengers swam to safety.

Read more: ‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: Williams Lake man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Nyree Alexander said Tuesday the family is relieved and grateful they have closure to the tragedy.

“Now begins the long journey of moving through life without him,” she said. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. We know we aren’t alone in our grief. Jeff truly was a remarkable man who will be desperately missed.”

Jeff worked as a forester for Tolko Industries Ltd. in Williams Lake and was a hockey coach for many years with Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association and with Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.

He had been doing fish charters for a couple of years, Nyree said.

He and Nyree have three grown children — Haley, Mackenna and Ethan — and a grandson, Leland.

A celebration of life is planned for Jeff on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cariboo Bethel Church at 2 p.m.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada plans to try and recover the boat, confirmed Chris Krepski, media relations specialist.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jeff Alexander (left) gives a tour during the Woodlot Associations AGM held in Williams Lake last fall. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops
Next story
TNG prohibits salmon retention in wake of Big Bar Slide

Just Posted

Body of Williams Lake man recovered near Bella Bella

The family of Jeff Alexander was informed his body was found Thursday, Aug. 29

Cougar sighted several times in Williams Lake Westridge, Woodland Drive area

The Conservation Officer Service said the cougar was on a person’s back deck

Dog days of summer forecasted for first week of school in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Environment Canada predicts a high of 27C for Tuesday

B.C. Crime Stoppers: Williams Lake RCMP appeal to public to help find wanted individuals

If anyone has any information, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Cariboo Calling: Portrait of a cowboy: Red Allison

“Old-timer” Allison was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Most Read