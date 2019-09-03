Body of Williams Lake man recovered near Bella Bella

The family of Jeff Alexander was informed his body was found Thursday, Aug. 29

The family of a man drowned near Bella Bella on Aug. 23 learned Thursday his body was found by an underwater recovery team.

Jeff Alexander of Williams Lake had been missing after his fishing charter boat took on water and capsized near Humchitt Island. His five passengers swam to safety.

Nyree Alexander said Tuesday the family is relieved and grateful they have closure to the tragedy.

“Now begins the long journey of moving through life without him,” she said. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. We know we aren’t alone in our grief. Jeff truly was a remarkable man who will be desperately missed.”

Jeff worked as a forester for Tolko Industries Ltd. in Williams Lake and was a hockey coach for many years with Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association and with Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.

He had been doing fish charters for a couple of years, Nyree said.

He and Nyree have three grown children — Haley, Mackenna and Ethan — and a grandson, Leland.

A celebration of life is planned for Jeff on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cariboo Bethel Church at 2 p.m.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada plans to try and recover the boat, confirmed Chris Krepski, media relations specialist.



