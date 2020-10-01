Thomas Dennis (Facebook photo)

Body of missing mushroom picker located

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

A missing mushroom picker in northwestern B.C. has been found dead.

Before RCMP published a news release early this afternoon (Oct. 1), his daughter Marilyn Morrison was surrounded by family awaiting word whether a body discovered by a drone near Price Creek on Sept. 30 was that of her father, 79-year-old Thomas Dennis.

“I’m just having a rough time,” Morrison said before taken by silence when asked if she has any reason to believe her dad is deceased.

A group of local civilians, who had been aiding in the search for Dennis, brought their efforts to an end Wednesday afternoon, following the discovery of the body.

Read More: Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Dennis was located near the area he had last been seen.

Family and friends continued to comb through the area east of Price Creek (Gitwangak) south of Highway 16 after Saunderson confirmed RCMP and search and rescue concluded their search efforts on Sept. 27.

An extensive search by RCMP and search and rescue teams from across Northern B.C. was launched for Dennis who was last seen on Sept. 16 by another mushroom picker near the Price Creek Forest Service Road.

No cause of death has been released, but police do not believe foul play was involved.

“There is nothing to suggest there is anything suspicious in the death of Mr. Dennis,” Saunderson said.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Dennis.”

The BC Coroners Service continues to investigate.

missing person

Most Read