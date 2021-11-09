Mounties have confirmed the body of a missing boater was recovered Monday, Nov. 8 at Horsefly Lake. (Black Press Media files)

Mounties have confirmed the body of a missing boater was recovered Monday, Nov. 8 at Horsefly Lake. (Black Press Media files)

Body of missing boater recovered from Horsefly Lake: RCMP

The victim was a 60-year-old man

Williams Lake RCMP have confirmed the body of a missing boater was located during a search on Horsefly Lake Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

“Sadly the man was found deceased. Police would like to extend their condolences to the family,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP north district, media relations. “BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

Williams Lake RCMP were notified at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 of the missing 60-year-old man after he fell into the water during what police described as a ‘boating mishap.’

A search was conducted by RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, however, was called off due to darkness. The search resumed Monday at which time the body was recovered.

Read More: Search continues for missing 60-year-old boater on Horsefly Lake: RCMP

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Previous story
Illicit drug deaths top 1,500 in the first 9 months of 2021: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Mounties have confirmed the body of a missing boater was recovered Monday, Nov. 8 at Horsefly Lake. (Black Press Media files)
Body of missing boater recovered from Horsefly Lake: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosted a modified, virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legion Branch 139 to host scaled back Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Salvation Army will be in desperate need of volunteers when a mandatory COVID-19 mandate comes into effect on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Salvation Army losing staff, volunteers due to looming vaccine mandate

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue conducted a water rescue on Horsefly Lake Sunday night, Nov. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Search continues for missing 60-year-old boater on Horsefly Lake: RCMP