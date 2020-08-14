The BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after the body of a man reported missing on Quesnel Lake was recovered by local search and rescue Friday, Aug. 14. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Body of missing boater recovered by CCSAR at Quesnel Lake

Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating

The body of a man reported missing to the Williams Lake RCMP Thursday was recovered by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue at Quesnel Lake on Friday, Aug. 14.

“Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to Quesnel Lake after receiving a report that a man had gone out on the lake in a boat, and some time later the boat was seen circling with no one on board,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior medial relations officer BC RCMP in a news release.

Shoihet said search and rescue was called to assist in the search for a 48-year-old Quesnel man.

“Search efforts were suspended last night but resumed early this morning, when the body of a man, believed to be the missing boater was recovered,” Shoihet noted.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the RCMP are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity at which point they will be speaking to his family.

Shoihet said neither the BC Coroners Service will be publicly identifying the man.

A witness told the Tribune the boat was discovered without an occupant near Beehive Island in the west arm of Quesnel Lake by seasonal residents Thursday evening.

Deborah Bortolussi, media spokesperson for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, said the Provincial Emergency Program Air also assisted on Friday.

CCSAR members are also assisting with the search for a man in the 100 Mile House area.

Read more: 100 Mile RCMP search for missing person


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

Just Posted

Body of missing boater recovered by CCSAR at Quesnel Lake

Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating

Williams Lake CAO departing for a job in Fort St. John

Milo MacDonald’s last day with the City is Sept. 4, 2020

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Community engagement process launched to implement northern B.C. First Nation’s rights and title

HOMETOWN: Megan Chutskoff an outdoor recreation enthusiast at work and play

“[Mountain biking] kind of just shapes the rest of your life. It shows you what you are capable of.”

Former lakecity magician gets chance to fool Penn & Teller

Clinton W. Gray will appear on The CW Network TV show Penn & Teller: Fools Us on Aug. 17

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Bruce Ralston says move will ensure industry publicly accountable for unexplained prices increases

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Most Read