Body of missing boater recovered by CCSAR at Quesnel Lake

The BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after the body of a man reported missing on Quesnel Lake was recovered by local search and rescue Friday, Aug. 14. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The body of a man reported missing to the Williams Lake RCMP Thursday was recovered by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue at Quesnel Lake on Friday, Aug. 14.

“Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 13, frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to Quesnel Lake after receiving a report that a man had gone out on the lake in a boat, and some time later the boat was seen circling with no one on board,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior medial relations officer BC RCMP in a news release.

Shoihet said search and rescue was called to assist in the search for a 48-year-old Quesnel man.

“Search efforts were suspended last night but resumed early this morning, when the body of a man, believed to be the missing boater was recovered,” Shoihet noted.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the RCMP are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity at which point they will be speaking to his family.

Shoihet said neither the BC Coroners Service will be publicly identifying the man.

A witness told the Tribune the boat was discovered without an occupant near Beehive Island in the west arm of Quesnel Lake by seasonal residents Thursday evening.

Deborah Bortolussi, media spokesperson for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, said the Provincial Emergency Program Air also assisted on Friday.

CCSAR members are also assisting with the search for a man in the 100 Mile House area.

