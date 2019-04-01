Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Emergency crews were on scene at Glen Lake Sunday after reports of a dead body found in the area. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

The West Shore RCMP has confirmed the body found at Glen Lake in Greater Victoria on Sunday was missing Langford man Joshua Bennett.

Officers were advised that human remains had been discovered in the lake by a member of the public around 4:45 p.m.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, the investigation is ongoing although there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The Bennett family has been notified.

“Our deepest sympathies are with them at this time,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP.

A family member also confirmed on Facebook Monday morning that Bennett had been found dead.

Reed Bennett posted just before 6 a.m. on Monday that the RCMP had located his great-nephew, who had passed away.

“So sad for his mom and his grandmother … my sincere condolences to all the family,” reads the post.

The 31-year-old went missing in Langford on March 9 after bowling with friends at Langford Lanes.

He left on foot and was last seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police and local fire crews were on scene in Langford on Sunday following reports of a body found in the area.

Glen Lake Place and Glen Lake Park were closed to the public while police investigated Sunday evening.