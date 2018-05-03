Lake Minnewanka (Pixabay.com)

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

The body of a Whistler man has been found in Banff National Park, one year after he was reported missing.

The 22-year-old, who has not been publicly named, was reported missing in Vancouver in April 2017.

On April 25, Whistler RCMP were contacted by Banff RCMP after human remains were discovered by a hiker around Lake Minnewanka in the national park.

An Alberta medical examiner confirmed the identity through dental records

The missing man’s family has been notified.

Police said the cause of death has not been confirmed, but it does not appear suspicious at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

