Body found along Canim-Hendix Lake Road

The family has been notified

A body was found yesterday along Canim-Hendrix Road and Valleyview Rd., according to RCMP

“Witnesses report driving by while returning from work and finding a deceased adult male near that location off the road in the snow. Initial investigation indicates no signs of trauma, vehicle incident or other offence occurring.”

RCMP along with BC Ambulance attended the scene at approximately 2:24 p.m.

The family has been notified. RCMP are currently assisting the Coroner Service with their ongoing investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.