Boat and trailer stolen in 2017 found in 100 Mile House

A Monterey ski boat and trailer stolen from Delta in 2017 has turned up for sale in 100 Mile House.

100 Mile RCMP said they received a report from an anonymous person, who said they had considered buying the ski boat, but found out it had been stolen after running the boat’s vehicle identification number through a public website. The boat and trailer were valued at over $60,000.

100 Mile House RCMP attended to the seller’s address and located the boat and trailer on the property with a matching hull number. Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the local property representative was reportedly unaware the boat was stolen, but did not cooperate with the police investigation to identify who had sold him the boat.

The boat and trailer were seized, to be returned to the insurance company or owner.

100 Mile House RCMP reminds the public to always check any larger purchases, particularly through a public website such as the Canadian Police Information Centre online, where you can search using a VIN or SIN number to see if an item is stolen. Vehicles, property, boats, boat motors, bicycles and firearms can be searched using this platform.

As the complainant was anonymous, police could not take further action against the subject(s) involved. The investigation is concluded pending the return of the boat and trailer.



