Blue skies to continue in forecast for Williams Lake

Temperatures will hover below and above zero for the weekend, although there is a wind chill

It is a gorgeous sunny morning in Williams Lake and a good day to get outside for students as the week long fall break in the Cariboo-Chilcotin comes to a close.

Friday morning’s temperature at 9 a.m. was hovering at -7C with lows of -10 in the forecast for Friday evening, Environment Canada is predicting a wind chill of 14 in the morning so hats and gloves may be in order.

The forecast is showing sunshine straight through until next week with highs hovering around 1C for Sunday and 2C for Monday.

As for local highways, according to Drive BC, there is compact snow on Highway 20 between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake, muddy sections and slippery sections.

There is maintenance at English Road 20 kilometres west of Williams Lake on Highway 20, with single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 97 there are slippery sections between Cache Creek to 100 Mile House, and 39 kilometres south of Quesnel to 10 kilometres north of Prince George.

Drive BC is also warning that there are slippery sections on the Horsefly and Likely Roads and compact snow between Horsefly Road and Quesnel Forks Road.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 18 there will be single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 20 in both directions between Chilko-Newton Road and Young Road for six kilometres 15 to nine kilometres west of Alexis Creek due to road maintenance.

Drive BC says to watch for flagging personnel and cattle on the roadway.



