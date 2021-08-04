Blue skies return after wildfire smoke shrouded Williams Lake over B.C. day weekend

Blue sky on the horizon over Williams Lake is a welcomed sight after a smoky skies bulletin long weekend. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is sure nice to see the sun and blue sky again after a long weekend that resulted in the Williams Lake area being under a smoky skies bulletin.

Environment Canada’s forecast shows highs of 29C Wednesday, Aug. 4 with mainly sunny skies. Thursday, Aug. 5 the high will be 25C with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, while Friday Aug. 6 has a high of 21C and sunshine.

Over the weekend the air quality was rated as high risk but by Tuesday had returned to low risk levels.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m., the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Williams Lake Columneetza School air monitoring station showed the PM2.5 levels at 9.4. The air quality objective is to be under 25 PM 2.5.

Work has begun on the surface of the Highway 20 bridge that crosses Williams Lake Creek so motorists can expect delays.

There is a lane closure, so please watch for traffic control. And with a 3.6 metre to 3.8 metre wide restriction, truckers with wide loads need to confirm with CVSE.



