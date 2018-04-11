Blue herons congregate on frozen Williams Lake

There’s a growing abundance of water fowl congregating in and around Scout Island and on the ice still present on the Williams Lake

Five herons gather on frozen Williams Lake Tuesday evening as the ice continues to recede. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The ice continues to recede slowly off Williams Lake, and as usual more and more water fowl can be seen congregating on the remaining ice or the open waters, whichever they choose.

On Tuesday evening, a group of five great blue herons were standing on the ice about half a kilometre east of Scout Island.

At first glance they are not always recognizable because hunched over they look like a different creature.

“There are so many birds coming back now it’s just a fascinating place to be,” said Williams Lake Field Naturalists president Fred McMehan.

The marsh itself has some of its ice gone, but other areas are open.

“In an open patch of water there was a tremendous amount of water fowl there,” McMechan, noting he wouldn’t even want to guess how many species are staging in the area waiting for areas further north to open up so they can continue their flights to the nesting grounds. “It is such a great time of year. Nature is contributing immensely.”

The ice is later this year, there’s no doubt, he added.