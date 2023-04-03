Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)

Bloody Ikea rug linked to murder of Kamloops man; RCMP continue to investigate

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir

Mounties are confirming the bloody blue Ikea rug recently turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment is now linked to the murder investigation of Peter Daniel Casimir, a resident of the Kamloops area.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and believe “the murder of Mr. Casimir was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. Peter Casimir is known to have also used the alias of Jake Maserski. Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

