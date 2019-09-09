Leslie McBain lost her son, Jordan Miller, in 2014 from an overdose. Since then she has been a tireless advocate, hoping to prevent more overdose deaths. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Black Press Media journalists have received three nominations for this year’s Jack Webster Awards, honouring the best journalism in B.C.

Dustin Godfrey, formerly of the Abbotsford News, was nominated in the best community reporting category for his series, “Finding a way home,” about the love, connection and relationships of homeless people in the community.

A WAY HOME: How to take action

A WAY HOME: Abbotsford’s greenest citizens

A WAY HOME: Busting myths around homelessness

A WAY HOME: Bonds formed on Abbotsford’s front lines of homelessness

The Nelson Star’s Tyler Harper was nominated in the same category for his piece “Pineapple Man limbos into the sunset,” about how a well-known radio host hid his depression and alcoholism behind a Hawaiian-inspired persona.

Nominated in the science, technology and environment category is the Victoria News team for “Special Report: Opioid Crisis”: Penny Sakamoto, Katherine Engqvist, Nicole Crescenzi, Nick Murray, Shalu Mehta, Nina Grossman, Ruby Della Siega, Michelle Gjerde, Vicki Clark, Lily Chan, Cara Robbins, Jennifer Blyth, and Arnold Lim.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Vancouver.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries scales back number of drinks to one during alcohol trial

Just Posted

Giving resource communities a voice meeting slated for Williams Lake Sept. 15

The North Matters group has held meetings in several northern cities, founder Dave Johnston said

Mudslide on High Bar Road, warnings for Highways near Clinton and Cache Creek

Drivers told not to stop during rainfall

FOREST INK: Tenure reform through expansion of the woodlot program

There are approximately 865 active woodlots in B.C. with an AAC of 1.579 million cubic metres

RANCH MUSINGS: On blessed moisture and winter needs

I am not sure how I feel about the twilight zone between… Continue reading

Green Jackets awarded at annual Fireman’s Fairways Golf Tournament

The prestigious ‘Green Jackets’ of the Firemen’s Fairways Golf Tournament were once again donned

VIDEO: Outhouse stops 20 shots in win at Winnipeg Jets rookie showcase

Likely goaltender Griffen Outhouse took some time to speak to reporters after turning away 20 shots

BC Ferries scales back number of drinks to one during alcohol trial

Beer, wine to be available in late October on sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Referee, coach assaulted at kids’ hockey tournament in Lethbridge

One man has been charged, while another is on the run, after the on-ice fight

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

Most Read