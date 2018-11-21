Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

The Trudeau government is fending off accusations that proposed changes to Canada’s election laws will do little to prevent foreign attempts to influence how Canadians vote.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections.

RELATED: Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Should a foreign entity attempt something on the scale of Russia’s interventions in the 2016 American presidential election, Gould says that would be a matter of national security and the “full breadth” of tools available to the federal government would be applied.

She says those include the Criminal Code, sanctions and the Magnitsky Act, which empowers the government to freeze the assets and impose travel bans on corrupt foreign officials who have committed gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

RELATED: Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

However, Sen. Serge Joyal, chair of the Senate’s legal and constitutional affairs committee, doubts C-76 includes sufficient penalties to deter foreign intervention in elections.

He notes that his committee recommended last year that the Canada Elections Act should be amended to allow for the seizure and forfeiture of the assets of any foreign entity that attempts to interfere in a Canadian election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January
Next story
Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

Just Posted

Most of Williams Lake crime trends on the decrease says RCMP Inspector

Insp. Jeff Pelley gave city council an update outlining the latest statistics

The crown jewel of craft fairs the Medieval Market is this weekend

The Medieval Market returns this weekend with scores of vendors and live music.

Three of five cannabis shop applications receive green light in Williams Lake

The other two applicants were instructed by city council to apply for development variance permits

Slash piles instead of rail ties a viable option for Atlantic Power say Williams Lake mayor and Rail Ties Be Wise

Walt Cobb said there is plenty of biomass fuel in the woods

Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Williams Lake

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is bringing the spirit of outdoor back to Williams Lake.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

Most Read