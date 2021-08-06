Big Stick Area #2 evacuation order replaced by alert, Big Stick Area #3 evacuation order still in effect

Heavy equipment operators completed a containment line on the south flank of the fire.

The Big Stick Area #3 evacuation order remains in effect while the Big Stick Area #1 and #2 are now under alert. (CRD image)

The evacuation order for Big Stick Area #2 has been downgraded to an alert as of Friday, Aug. 6 at noon.

In issuing the alert, the Cariboo Regional District noted the alert rescinds and replaces the evacuation order issued Big Stick Area #2 on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11 p.m.

The evacuation order issued for the Big Stick Area #3 on Aug. 3, however, remains in effect for 92 parcels of land in the area.

Residents returning home should be aware that there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas, the CRD noted in its alert.

In its Aug. 6 update, the BC Wildfire Service noted the wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is estimated to be 7,200 hectares in size and is classified as Out of Control.

The fire received rain and was under overcast skies for most of Thursday, which resulted in low fire activity.

Heavy equipment completed a containment line around the excursion that happened a few days ago on the south flank of the fire.

Crews are working along the south flank, patrolling and actioning hotspots.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Cariboo Regional DistrictWilliams Lake