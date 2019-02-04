Big Lake school bus not running Monday morning due to extreme cold

Just one bus route in the Williams Lake area is not running Monday due to the extreme cold.

School bus #18 servicing the Big Lake area is not running Monday, Feb.4 due to the cold weather, according to the district website.

An extreme cold warning persists in the Cariboo Chilcotin Monday morning with a temperature of -27C at 6 a.m.

Skies will clear this afternoon and the daytime temperature will rise to -20C before dipping back down to -27C Monday night .

A period of very cold wind chill persists and Environment Canada is warning of a risk of frostbite with the extreme cold.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow with some slippery sections on most Cariboo highways.

Highway 20 is closed with no detour available near Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley Monday morning due to a tree across the road.

The cold weather in Williams Lake has resulted in an increase in use at the local homeless shelter and staff keeping the facility open day and night to accommodate those in need.

