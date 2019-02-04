Big Lake school bus not running Monday morning due to extreme cold

Extreme cold warning persists throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Just one bus route in the Williams Lake area is not running Monday due to the extreme cold.

School bus #18 servicing the Big Lake area is not running Monday, Feb.4 due to the cold weather, according to the district website.

An extreme cold warning persists in the Cariboo Chilcotin Monday morning with a temperature of -27C at 6 a.m.

Skies will clear this afternoon and the daytime temperature will rise to -20C before dipping back down to -27C Monday night .

A period of very cold wind chill persists and Environment Canada is warning of a risk of frostbite with the extreme cold.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow with some slippery sections on most Cariboo highways.

Highway 20 is closed with no detour available near Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley Monday morning due to a tree across the road.

The cold weather in Williams Lake has resulted in an increase in use at the local homeless shelter and staff keeping the facility open day and night to accommodate those in need.

Read More:Williams Lake homeless shelter remains open day and night due to extreme cold

Read More: Community effort to help homeless senior and dog in extreme weather reunites family

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mayor Cobb eagerly awaiting meeting with Premier on power plant
Next story
Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

Just Posted

Big Lake school bus not running Monday morning due to extreme cold

Extreme cold warning persists throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Mayor Cobb eagerly awaiting meeting with Premier on power plant

Cobb cornered Hogan at the Natural Resource Conference in Prince George and told him they needed to meet

Community effort to help homeless senior and dog in extreme weather reunites family

“I’m brought to tears at their kindness and generosity.”

Williams Lake homeless shelter remains open day and night due to extreme cold

Those in need of a reprieve from the weather can find solace at the Cariboo Friendship Society

Extreme cold warning issued for B.C. Interior

An arctic airmass is resulting in temperatures reaching as low as -30C this morning

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game: BC Hydro

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Most Read