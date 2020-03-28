On Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. local emergency responders are planning a siren salute to honour local health care providers, such as Cariboo Memorial Hospital operating room nurse Tracey Court seen here greeting patients Saturday morning. (Monica Lamb Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune)

‘Big appreciation sound-off’ planned to honour Williams Lake health care providers

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. going through the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot

The sirens will be blaring in Williams Lake Saturday at 7 p.m. as emergency responders plan to honour health care providers during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Chief Rick White said his crews, fire departments, conservation officers, sheriffs, Emergency Health Services and the RCMP will all be participating.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. and officer in charge Jeff Pelley said because the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot is small and there will be many vehicles participating, they will be doing two laps in a parade from Western Avenue down and through the parking lot.

“We will be doing a big appreciation sound off,” Pelley said.

Earlier this week, local resident Caren Pritchard, initiated the banging of pots and pans, and hollering at 7 p.m. nightly to in Williams Lake to support essential workers.

“Let’s make some noise for all of them,” Pritchard said during the initial interview. “Whoever is out there still working to keep us safe, and fed and healthy.”

Read more: COVID-19: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers


news@wltribune.com
Coronavirus

