There is still room for some stocking stuffers at the BGC Club Williams Lake with the deadline for donations Friday, Dec. 16. (Photo submitted)

There is still room for some stocking stuffers at the BGC Club Williams Lake with the deadline for donations Friday, Dec. 16. (Photo submitted)

BGC Club Williams Lake hosting Christmas dinner for youth

Donations for the club’s youth stocking program deadline is Friday, Dec. 16.

A youth Christmas dinner is on the menu at the BGC Club Williams Lake, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“We will have a dinner, give out our hampers and youth stockings that night,” said club manager Krista Harvey, noting anyone still wanting to donate to the stockings and hampers is welcome to do so up until Friday, Dec. 16.

Harvey suggested pool passes, movie theatre tickets, mittens, gloves, socks, hand warmers or even hygiene items as possibilities for stocking stuffers.

To date, donations have come in from Kit and Kaboodle, The Realm of Toys and from community members and agencies.

There will be a gift room there for any gift donations that are larger than stocking stuffers, she added.

“We really appreciate everything the community does to support children and youth,” Harvey said.

The club has been busy this year, she added.

“It’s a tough year. There are lots of mental health challenges for sure.”

READ MORE: Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Williams Lake’ as part of national push for gender-inclusivity


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pedestrian dies in fatal Abbotsford crash with driver still at large
Next story
VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500.00 to assist with their Christmas Dinner. (Royal Canadian Legion photo) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500 to assist with their Christmas program. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)
Williams Lake’s local legion gives Salvation Army a helping hand

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

The BGC Club Williams Lake is gearing up for its annual Christmas stocking program and still accepting donations. (Photo submitted)
BGC Club Williams Lake hosting Christmas dinner for youth

Some brass players perform in the final concert of the year in the spring of 2022 at LCSS - WL campus, Treena Phillips, from left, Jayvas Char and Ethan McDonald. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two Williams Lake band performances for the holidays this week

Pop-up banner image