BGC Club Williams Lake hosting Christmas dinner for youth

Donations for the club’s youth stocking program deadline is Friday, Dec. 16.

There is still room for some stocking stuffers at the BGC Club Williams Lake with the deadline for donations Friday, Dec. 16. (Photo submitted)

A youth Christmas dinner is on the menu at the BGC Club Williams Lake, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“We will have a dinner, give out our hampers and youth stockings that night,” said club manager Krista Harvey, noting anyone still wanting to donate to the stockings and hampers is welcome to do so up until Friday, Dec. 16.

Harvey suggested pool passes, movie theatre tickets, mittens, gloves, socks, hand warmers or even hygiene items as possibilities for stocking stuffers.

To date, donations have come in from Kit and Kaboodle, The Realm of Toys and from community members and agencies.

There will be a gift room there for any gift donations that are larger than stocking stuffers, she added.

“We really appreciate everything the community does to support children and youth,” Harvey said.

The club has been busy this year, she added.

“It’s a tough year. There are lots of mental health challenges for sure.”

