Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

While edibles are still not yet legal in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is trying to get ahead of the curve with their new CBD-infused ice cream, advertising that “as soon as it’s legalized” the CBD ice cream will hit freezers everywhere.
Currently the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to a public hearing held on May 31 to show their support of legalization.
According to Health Canada, cannabidoil (CBD) does not produce a high or intoxication but has possible therapeutic uses.
In a statement on their website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says the new flavour comes from listening to their fans and hopes this gives them everything they want in a bowl or on a cone.
According to McCarthy the CBD would be sourced from Vermont in the U.S. along with other “high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients” to ensure everyone of the production train is impacted positively.
The American-based company is asking supporters of CBD-infused ice cream to contact the FDA during their open comment window — now through July 2 — and show their support.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.