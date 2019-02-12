Below average temperatures continue in the Cariboo

A look at Highway 97 Tuesday morning at Enterprise Road south of Williams Lake. (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Blowing snow with limited visibility on sections on Highways 20, 97 and 24

It’s another cold start to the day Tuesday, with a morning temperature of -19C in Williams Lake and light snow.

The daytime high is expected to reach -16C, however, the wind chill will make it feel like -28C in the morning and -22C in the afternoon with a risk of frostbite.

All school buses in School District 27 are running.

According to Environment Canada data, the average high for this time of year is -0.2C and the average low is -9.5C.

Cariboo residents will see the temperatures remain below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Drive BC is reporting blowing snow with limited visibility on Highway 97 from Cache Creek to Wildwood north of Williams Lake, as well as on section of Highway 24, the Horsefly Road and Highway 20 from Williams Lake to Stack Valley Road.

A winter storm is hitting to Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Tuesday, forcing dozens of school closures due to heavy snow.

