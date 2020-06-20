The cow boss statue overlooking the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds has been knocked off its cement platform in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Beloved cow boss statue in Williams Lake meets violent demise

The statue has been the target of vandalism several times in the past

The iconic cow boss statue overlooking the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds has been dismounted.

Sometime overnight Thursday the statue — carved by Ken Sheen and repainted recently by Dwayne Davis — was removed from its cement platform at the intersection of Oliver Street and Eighth Avenue.

As of Saturday morning the only thing that remained were some pieces of wood that are still attached to the platform.

READ MORE: Cow boss statue slated for repairs

It appears the statue met a violent demise as a piece of wood, which looks like one of the cowboy’s boots, remains.

The Tribune is trying to obtain video footage of the incident.

The statue has been the target of vandalism several times in the past, however, nothing this extreme.

More to come.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
